Celestial wedding of Lord Rama being held in Lord Rama temple Bhadrachalm

Bhadrachalam: Amid few members, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama is being held here at historical Lord Seetha Rama temple in Bhadrachalam. The priests started the programme at 10 am amid Vedic mantras.

The celestial wedding has begun on a grand note after the completion of all poojas inside the temple. Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar and State cultural advisor K V Ramana Chary have attended the wedding.

The district administration has implemented strict rules with no devotees are being allowed in the temple. Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy will be presenting silk cloths on behalf of state government as a part of the tradition.