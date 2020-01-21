Central government funds diverted to Haritha Haram, alleges Kishan

Hyderabad: On the last day of his campaign in the municipal elections, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has alleged the State government diverting central funds of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to its Haritha Haram programme.

Addressing a series of public meetings and roadshows in the combined Nalgonda district on Monday, he asked Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to come up with a white paper on the funds released to Telangana, during the 10 years of UPA and 6 years of NDA tenures.

He said that the State government has not provided a single rupee to the villages and municipalities and only running the show with the funds provided by the Centre.

He criticised the government for trying to win elections based on money power and misuse of official machinery, and with the help of the Majlis.

Kishan Reddy stated that the BJP candidates may not have money, but they have a dedicated spirit to serve people.

He asked the party men to work hard for the win of the BJP candidates in the municipal elections. The minister found fault with the State government for not fulfilling its promise of double bedroom houses.

Yet, the Centre is ready to sanction any number of houses required for the poor in Telangana, he assured.