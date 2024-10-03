Central Government Must Fulfill Promises Made to Farmers

Nagar Kurnool: M. Srinivasulu, the Nagar Kurnool District General Secretary of the Telangana Rythu Sangham, demanded that the BJP-led central government fulfill all the promises it made to the farmers of India. On Thursday, at Ambedkar Chowk in the district headquarters, the Telangana Rythu Sangham district committee paid tribute to the farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre. They vowed to intensify the farmers’ protests until all issues are resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu mentioned that the BJP government had introduced anti-farmer laws, but due to the nationwide farmers’ protests, those laws were eventually withdrawn. He recalled the tragic incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where the son of the then Deputy Home Minister drove a car into peacefully protesting farmers, killing both farmers and journalists. He demanded strict punishment for the culprit, as actions against him so far have been minimal.

Srinivasulu also criticized the government for not honoring Dr. Swaminathan, the father of the Green Revolution, with the Bharat Ratna while he was alive. He insisted that the best tribute to Dr. Swaminathan would be to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP) law as per his recommendations and pass it in Parliament. He emphasized that the government should scientifically determine MSPs for all crops and ensure that the government itself procures all agricultural produce, as only then will justice be done to farmers.

Additionally, he demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Act, provision of a minimum pension for farmers who feed the nation, and that investment for crops should be provided through banks. Srinivasulu further announced that, in the future, large-scale protests will be organized across the country, in collaboration with farmers’ unions, to address these issues.

Leaders such as District President Ball Reddy, District Assistant Secretary Gopal Laxman, CITU District General Secretary R. Srinivas, DYFI leader Madhu, and others participated in the event.