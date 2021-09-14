Central government official lauds Telangana welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Union Rural Development secretary Narendranath Sinha is all praise for the Telangana government for introducing various welfare programmes, including 'Palle Pragati' to improve civic amenities in rural areas.

He attended a review meeting on Rural Development here on Monday and reviewed the welfare programmes. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed Sinha that the innovative schemes taken up by State government resulted in the all-round development of villages in Telangana. "Palle Pragathi" has ushered in a remarkable transformation in greenery and sanitation in villages.

This has also helped in reduction of diseases in villages. Every village now has a 'Palle Prakruthi Vanam", a nursery, Vaikunta dhamam, a compost unit and a tractor", the CS said .

He explained that the sarpanches and gram panchayat secretaries have been made responsible to ensure that 85 per cent plants survive under the 'Haritha Haram'. Somesh said so far 545 'Palle Prakruthi Vanams' have been set up in the State.