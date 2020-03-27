Central govt outsourced workers to get wages

Hyderabad: The Union Finance Ministry has decided to treat the homestay of the outsourced employees during the lockdown period as on duty and to pay wages. A UofM office memorandum said on Thursday that various state and union territories in the country have announced lockdown as part of the social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.



Due to the said measures, there is a likelihood of the contractual, casual and outsourced staff such as house-keeping staff to stay at home. In normal circumstances, it would result in the deduction in their wages. To avoid any undue hardships the contractual, casual and outsourced staff of ministries and departments and other organisations of the union government due to the above circumstances, it was decided to treat their absence as on duty, it said.

It further said that this will also apply to attached, subordinate officers, autonomous, statutory bodies of the central government. However, instructions have been issued separately by the Department of Personnel and Training regarding maintenance of essential services in ministries and departments, it added.