Centre has to buy paddy, demands MLA Anjaiah

Shadnagar: MLA Anjaiah Yadav demanded that the Centre to buy the paddy harvested by the farmers immediately. The MLA along with TRS party leaders staged a large-scale rally with bikes wearing black badges on Friday in Shadnagar.

On the occasion, he warned that the State government would not tolerate any injustice done to the farmers. He said the TRS government would always stand by the farmers and support them. The Telangana government is working for the economic growth of the farmers in the state, he said. He also said that protests would continue until centre buys the harvested paddy from farmers.

TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.

Earlier in the day, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar came down heavily on the Central government over the paddy procurement issue. He took part in a bike rally with black flags as a sign of protest against the Centre for not buying paddy from Telangana farmers.

Addressing the people who took part in the bike rally, Puvvada said that the Central government is cheating the farmers of Telangana and the country. He said that the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay is changing words every time. He said that when the government asked the farmers not to yield paddy in the upcoming Rabi season, Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Central government would buy every grain from the farmers but now are numb on the issue and blaming the State government.

The Minister said that the Central government's attitude towards the Telangana farmers is not good and they are showing partiality between Telangana and Punjab states.

He questioned if the Centre can buy para-boiled rice from Punjab then why it cannot purchase it from Telangana. He flayed that the Centre has not only cheated farmers but has burdened the poor by imposing hikes in petrol, diesel and gas cylinders prices.

He said that the TRS will not stop agitations till the Centre agrees to purchase the paddy from Telangana farmers.