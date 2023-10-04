Live
- Haryana CM bats for promoting wrestling, kabaddi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
Centre issues notification on National Turmeric Board in Telangana
New Delhi: Government of India notifies establishment of National Turmeric Board
National Turmeric Board to increase awareness and consumption of turmeric and develop new markets internationally to increase exports
Board to promote research and development into new products and develop on our traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products
Turmeric exports from India expected to rise to US$ 1 Billion by 2030
