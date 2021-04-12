Centre not heeding pleas for vaccines: KTR

Begumpet: Stating that as per his knowledge there was a countrywide shortage of vaccines, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Centre had so far not responded to the request of the government to provide additional doses of vaccine to the State.

The minister was interacting with netizens through his twitter account by running #AskKTRinteraction on Sunday.

Replying to questions from the users, Rao observed the people need to behave in a responsible manner in wake of the serious Covid situation and asked all to wear masks. To a query, he said that there was no proposal of complete lockdown in the State.

Rao said that the new Acts brought by the government paved the way for bright changes in the urban and rural areas in the state and resulted in an increase in green cover. Replying to another question, he said that because of the efforts of the CM, the State got good investments and expected that same thing would happen this year also. He said that setting up a Fab and a Semiconductor industry is a costly affair and the Centre should help the State in this regard.

The TRS leader said that the party would strengthen the social media team constituency-wise and expose the lies being spread by parties like BJP. Asked who was his favourite cricketer, KTR said that his favourite player was Rahul Dravid in the past but now he was admiring Virat Kohli. On movies, he felt that 'Jatiratnalu' was a good movie. Asked about Bengal elections, Rao said that finally democracy should win.

He said that there was nothing great to expect NITI Aayog because it was merely an advisory board. He said that the Uppal elevated corridor would be completed in 10 to 12 months and soon job notification would also be issued. On the regional ring road, KTR said that the government had provided funds in the budget for land acquisition. Stating that the Hyderabad city should have flood water drains, he, however, clarified that this cannot be done in one or two days, but takes longterm.