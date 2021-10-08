Centre replicated Telangana Mission Bhagiratha

Warangal: Telangana has become a beacon to many States in the country, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the appreciation received by the Niti Aayog in regard with the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). In a statement here on Friday, the minister hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for conceiving Mission Bhagiratha programme to provide protected drinking water to all the households in the State.

Referring to the tweet of the Niti Aayog Vice-chairman Rajeev Kumar, "After Goa & Telangana, in a major feat, #Haryana's has become the third state in the country to service every rural household with access to clean tap #water - that too, way ahead of its target year - giving a necessary momentum to #JalJeevanMission," Errabelli said that Mission Bhagiratha has become inspiration to the 'Har Ghar Jal'.

Errabelli said that all the 54.06 lakh households in Telangana have been covered under the FHTC. Goa and Puducherry have also achieved the feat and Haryana is the latest to join the league of 100 per cent functional household tap connections, he added.

He said that a sort of scheme launched by KCR some 25 years ago in Siddipet has now become Mission Bhagiratha, a role model for the entire country. Taking a cue from Mission Bhagiratha, the Centre started the Jal Shakti project, he added. He said that the State government was spending Rs 45,000 crore for the programme.