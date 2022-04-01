Centre trying to nixTS power projects

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy on Thursday made a serious charge that the Central government was asking its agencies not to finance power purchases being made by Telangana. It is also directing its finance organisations such as Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) not to extend any loans for Telangana power projects. However, the State government was making all arrangements to meet the growing power needs of people in the summer.

The Minister said the State government was ready to supply power even if the demand crosses 17000mw.

He alleged that the Centre was conspiring to obstruct free power supply in Telangana. Telangana, which is at the forefront in the country in terms of per capita electricity consumption, should be promoted but the Center was showing stepmotherly attitude towards the state, he said.

The Minister held the Center as responsible for increased electricity charges in the State.He said that the State was forced to increase the charges as the Centre increased coal import prices, petrol and diesel charges and abnormal increment of taxes.