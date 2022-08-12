Centre's squeeze on funds hampering TS growth: CM KCR

Hyderabad: In view of the step motherly treatment being given by the Centre and the 'indifference' being shown in the release of funds and finalization of FRBM limit, the state cabinet on Thursday resolved to find alternatives to mobilize funds to meet financial requirements during the current financial year.

The five-hour long cabinet meeting held here on Thursday decided not to hold a special assembly session on August 21 in view of the request from the people's representatives that August 21 is the last auspicious day for marriages and other programmes. Other important decisions taken were construction of modern ENT tower, modern hospital building in Koti, Auto Nagar in Vikarabad. The issue of the Munugodu Assembly byelections also figured after the official business was over and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao discussed the strategy to be adopted during the byelections.

The Chief Minister made a detailed presentation to his cabinet colleagues on the performance of the economic front despite facing challenges from the Union government. The cabinet observed, "The delay in the release of central funds to the states is taking place due to the introduction of a new system of SNA accounts. Not only this, the FRMB limits are not being finalized in time and the Centre was enforcing a cut in the limits. The state revenues would have increased further and would have registered a growth rate of 22 per cent if there were no cuts in the FRMB limits".

The cabinet has approved sanctioning of 10 lakh new Aasara pensions from August 15. On the occasion of Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu, release of 75 prisoners, construction of new ENT tower at the existing ENT hospital in Koti. The cabinet also sanctioned 10 specialist doctors for ENT hospital.

It also approved the construction of a new Sarojini Devi Eye hospital with modern facilities, allotment of 15 acres of land to construct Auto Nagar in Vikarabad, allotment of 30 acres of land to Tandur market committee in Yala and 45 acres of land for stone polishing units in Shabad. On the economic front, the officials informed the cabinet that the state registered 15.3 per cent growth rate in the state's revenue in this financial year. The State Finance Department has explained that the state has received Rs 47,312 crore of funds under CSS in the last 8 years.