Certificates awarded to those who completed vocational training

Adilabad: Under the auspices of the Youth Services Department, Setwin, the Adilabad Vocational Skill Center organised a three-month free training programme for unemployed youth on Friday. District Administrator Rajarshi Shah participated as the chief guest and awarded certificates to those who participated in the training.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Administrator said that the training centre will provide training in tailoring, computers, CCTV cameras, mobile repairing, and computer training, refrigerators, and air conditioners to the qualified candidates within a period of 3 months, and advised the underprivileged youth to take advantage of this opportunity and benefit from it. He said that so far, ITDA, Women Welfare and sponsored students have been trained at this centre.

He said that those who have completed this training programme will be given certificates. Along with their studies, they should get skills in each field and get job opportunities, he added.

He said that 120 youths have been trained in this three-month training. On this occasion, he said that the trained people should be introduced and the training should be utilised. He said that the staff who have learned tailoring should join the Dwakra group as members.