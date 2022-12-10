Challa joins BRS; equation at Alampur to change?

Gadwal: Congress leader and ex-MLA Challa Venkat Rami Reddy has joined the BRS party on Friday evening at Hyderabad. Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekar Rao invited him in presence of Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy. With his joining the newly launched party, the political scenario in Alampur constituency will change completely.

Challa is the grandson of former President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy who has played an impressive role in the country's politics.

The BRS party has kick-started by joining of many leaders from Opposition. Challa says that he had been impressed by the welfare schemes of the government. He wants them implemented across the nation.