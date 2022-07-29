Former CM Chandrababu performs puja at Bhadrachalam temple

Bhadrachalam: Former CM of Andhdra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday performed pujas in Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam. He was received in a traditional manner by the priests into the temple. The priests blessed him after he offered prayers in the temple.





Later, he visited Godavari river Tank Bund (Karakatta) and observed the flood situation. He interacted with flood victims at Karakatta.

Addressing the media, he said that the people were happy and witnessed development during the TDP regime in the United Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that the Karakatta was constructed 20 years back by the TDP government under regime of great leader NT Rama Rao and added that the Karakatta is now protecting people from floods.

He said that it showed how did TDP government was working during the then TDP regime in United AP.

He also recalled that the former United AP CM NT Rama Rao constructed Karakatta with a foresight to protect the people of temple town Bhadrachalam from floods.

It was great that the people recognised the services of N T Rama Rao and TDP so far, he told.

The both governments of AP and TS should give assurance to people on preventing floods, Babu added.