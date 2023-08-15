Live
- Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery Water Dispute: Diplomacy and Dynamics Unfold
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Just In
Chandrababu visits Gaddar's residence in Hyderabad, says he is a fearless man
TDP national president and former Chief Ministe Chandrababu Naidu praised Gaddar as a fearless individual. He visited Gaddar's residence and met with...
TDP national president and former Chief Ministe Chandrababu Naidu praised Gaddar as a fearless individual. He visited Gaddar's residence and met with his family members on Tuesday in Alwal of Hyderabad and consoled the family members.
During the meeting, Chandrababu addressed the incident of firing on Gaddar in 1997 and expressed concern over false propaganda being spread against him regarding the incident. He clarified that Gaddar had spoken to him multiple times after the shooting.
Chandrababu stated that his and Gaddar's goal is the same - to protect the rights of the poor. He highlighted that the development of Hyderabad is a collective effort, and the benefits of this development are reaching everyone in Telangana.
Chandrababu acknowledged Gaddar's significant role in various public struggles and his crucial contribution to the Telangana movement. He mentioned that Gaddar's name is synonymous with the public warfare, and his life serves as an inspiration for future generations.
Gaddar was died in the past week after undergoing treatment for his ailments. The last rites of this revolutionary leaders was held with state honours and many people from political spectrum mourned over the death of Gaddar. Gaddar is known for his writing songs that inspired youth.