Chandrababu visits Gaddar's residence in Hyderabad, says he is a fearless man

TDP national president and former Chief Ministe Chandrababu Naidu praised Gaddar as a fearless individual. He visited Gaddar's residence and met with his family members on Tuesday in Alwal of Hyderabad and consoled the family members.

During the meeting, Chandrababu addressed the incident of firing on Gaddar in 1997 and expressed concern over false propaganda being spread against him regarding the incident. He clarified that Gaddar had spoken to him multiple times after the shooting.

Chandrababu stated that his and Gaddar's goal is the same - to protect the rights of the poor. He highlighted that the development of Hyderabad is a collective effort, and the benefits of this development are reaching everyone in Telangana.

Chandrababu acknowledged Gaddar's significant role in various public struggles and his crucial contribution to the Telangana movement. He mentioned that Gaddar's name is synonymous with the public warfare, and his life serves as an inspiration for future generations.

Gaddar was died in the past week after undergoing treatment for his ailments. The last rites of this revolutionary leaders was held with state honours and many people from political spectrum mourned over the death of Gaddar. Gaddar is known for his writing songs that inspired youth.