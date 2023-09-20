Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The Chandrayaan-3 rocket Vinayaka pandal set up 16th ward of Veera Shivajinagar in Jadcherla Municipality of Mahabubnagar district is attracting the attention of hundreds of devotees every day.

Come Vinayaka Chaviti festival, the organizers of Veeraji Shivajinagar every year set up unique and innovative Vinayaka pandals in an attractive manner to draw the attention of the devotees. Speaking to Hans India, the organisers of Veera Shivajinagar said that they have spent Rs 3 lakh to set up the Chandrayaan-3 Rocket Vinayaka pandal.

“Every year we come up with innovative and unique ideas to set up the Vinayaka pandal and celebrate the festival with grand fanfare and gaiety. This year we are inspired by the recent successful launch of Chandyrayan-3 by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, which has attracted the entire world towards India. Taking inspiration from this, we too have decided to do something new to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti this year and designed the Vinayaka pandal in the form of a rocket,” said the members of the organizing committee.

It is learned that it has taken almost 5 days for the designing and developing construction of the Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal.

It has taken a lot of effort and money to set up this unique Vinayaka pandal with the design of a rocket. But after the pandal was completed and large devotees became attracted to this pandal, all our hardships, strain, and tiredness vanished and we are feeling really happy and proud to have set up such a unique Vinayaka pandal to celebrate the festival, observed the organisers.