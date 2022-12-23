  • Menu
Change Parliamentary Party name: BRS seeks LS & RS Speakers

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

BRS MPs on Friday approached Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to change the Parliamentary Party’s name

Hyderabad: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) approved the proposals of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the BRS MPs on Friday approached Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagadeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, to change the Parliamentary Party's name. Both the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker responded positively and directed the officials to initiate necessary measures in this regard.

The BRS MPs led by Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao submitted a representation sent by BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Speaker Om Birla on Friday. Similarly, the MPs led by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao submitted a similar representation to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, seeking to change the party's name in the Parliament.

