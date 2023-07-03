Live
- CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity
- Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
- Here are the makeup trends to try
- PL Sector Update - Multiplex - Sector Update – Bollywood continues to struggle
- Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
- Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul
- Covid pandemic spiked Type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents: Study
- Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance
- After roller coaster journey NIFTY surpasses all time high
- Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches
Changes in Telangana in next two days likely
Highlights
Speculations are rife that the BJP high command will take a decision on the new PCC chief in next two or three days.
Speculations are rife that the BJP high command will take a decision on the new PCC chief in next two or three days.
According to sources Bandi Sanjay is said to have made such remarks during interaction with some of his followers before leaving for Mumbai today. Sanjay will visit Mumbadevi temple and after that he would go to New Delhi as party high command is said to have summoned him.
The possibility of making Etala Rajender as Chairman campaign committee is not ruled out. If that happens he may be projected as CM face of BJP in the state.
However many organizational changes in next two or three days seem to be imminent.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS