Character assassination humiliating me: Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: The Pushpa-2 actor Allu Arjun feels that no one was responsible for what had happened at Sandhya theatre where a woman died in a stampede and her son Sritej was seriously injured and is battling for life.

Addressing a brief press conference on Saturday, Arjun said he was deeply upset over the “unfortunate incident which was purely an accident.”

Expressing his condolences to the family, he said a lot of misinformation, miscommunication, false allegations

and character assassination was on and he was feeling humiliated.

“I am not an inhuman and denied of having taken out a procession or held a roadshow on the fateful day. I just waved at the crowd gathered outside the theatre at the request of the police and his security so that the fans would move away and his car could move forward,” he said. He also denied that the police had asked him to leave the theatre as fans were gathering in huge numbers.

He said the management told him that he better leave the place as huge crowds were there and he left the theatre with his wife, son and daughter immediately.

Arjun said that he did not even know about the unfortunate incident. He said he came to know of it only the next day. He said since then, he has been enquiring about the child’s condition who was undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital.

He further said he wanted to call on the boy, but his legal team advised him not to do so since there was tension at the hospital and a case had been filed against him.

He added that the theatre had sought permission for his visit to the cinema hall. “My intentions are very pure. Some said I am irresponsible which is not true,” he said refusing to take any questions since the matter was in court.