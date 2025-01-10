"Charity and Annadanam Program Held on BOSS Hanumanthu Naidu’s Birthday".

Gadwal : Today, on the occasion of BOSS Hanumanthu Naidu’s birthday, a charity program was organized by the BRS party leaders of the Gadwal constituency. The event took place at the Government Hospital and the School for the Blind.

The annadanam (food distribution) program was inaugurated by former ZPTC member Basu Shyamala, who personally served food to the students of the School for the Blind and the patients at the Government Hospital.

Earlier, along with party leaders, fruits and bread were distributed to patients in the Government Hospital.

The program saw active participation from hospital superintendent Dr. Vinod Kumar, and leaders including Ganjipeta Raju, Sriramulu, Kangaru Thimmappa, M.D. Maj, Bhaskar, Akepogu Raju, Prabhakar, Raghunath Reddy, Jammanna, Emmanuel, Batukanna, Murali, Rehamat, Basheer, Affroz, Venkatesh, Manyam, Praveen, Surender Goud, Shivareddy, Madhu, Salman, Juber, Imran, Afrid, and others. The staff of the hospital and the School for the Blind also participated.



























