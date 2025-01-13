Charlapalli stn sees chugging out of more trains to ease festive rush

Hyderabad: The new Charlapalli Terminal station has emerged as a new hub for rail travellers as many Sankranti special trains are operated from the new station. To ease travel, some passengers have urged the increase of a few more MMT services from the station premises.

According to SCR officials, around 176 special trains have been operating this Sankranti across the SCR zone and out of that 25 special trains are being operated from Cherlapalli railway station, connecting destinations like Srikakulam, Tirupati, Kakinada and other destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Starting March-April, station traffic is expected to surge significantly due to plans to shift several express trains from Secunderabad Railway Station, as redevelopment works are progressing rapidly.

Some passengers highlighted transportation issues in reaching the new station, citing severe hardships. They often rely on private app-based services, which frequently experience lengthy booking delays and cancellations by cab drivers.

“Currently, only a single suburban train, the Sanatnagar-Ghatkesar service, is operational, but its frequency is very low, causing inconvenience to passengers. Additionally, the connecting road to the station is in poor condition. For the benefit of passengers, it would be ideal if the state government undertakes the task of relaying a new road,” stated a Ramu a daily passenger and resident of Kompally.

Noor, a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), said, “We have suggested to the Secunderabad and Hyderabad Divisional authorities to consider running a few MMTS trains with six coaches to Charlapalli Terminal from various parts of the city. Additionally, it would be beneficial if suburban train services were introduced, particularly during peak hours, to assist passengers boarding long-distance trains originating from Charlapalli. However, the MMTS services introduced so far are scheduled in the afternoon, which is inconvenient for passengers. At present, few special trains are being run from Charlapalli and it is heard that after March 2025, about 25 trains are planned to originate and terminate at Charlapalli. Good facilities and amenities are available but good public transport like MMTS is also necessary and people prefer connecting trains. So the Association requests to introduce MMTS trains between Medchal and Charlapalli for easy travel of the passengers especially women travelling with luggage and children.”

Meanwhile, a senior officer, SCR, said,“The railway has once again requested the Telangana government to take steps to widen the connecting road for the newly opened Cherlapalli railway terminal from the FCI warehouse side and lay a new road through adjacent open lands of TSIIC for the benefit of passengers.”