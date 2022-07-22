Check outbreak of diseases post floods, officials told

Nizamabad: Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadannagari Vitthal Rao exhorted the officials of the respective departments to be vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent outbreak of diseases after heavy rains.

MLC V Gangadhar Goud, Collector Narayana Reddy, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Chitramishra and others participated in the general body meeting held at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall under the chairmanship of ZP Chairman on Friday.

ZP Chairman Vithal Rao said that the record heavy rains have damaged basic facilities, homes and crops in many parts of the district.

Vitthal assured people not to worry as the entire government machinery will stand by them. Vithal Rao said that the district collector, central team, other officials and public representatives have already visited the flood- affected areas and examined the situation and the State government is taking steps to restore the facilities.

He said that especially since it is the rainy season and there are heavy rains, there are chances of getting seasonal diseases. Keeping this in mind, the authorities have been advised to take all possible measures to prevent seasonal diseases in every residential area.

Collector C Narayana Reddy said that the district has so far received 183% more rainfall than normal. He stated that due to the heavy rains, there was damage in many places, but due to the precautionary measures taken in advance with the cooperation of all the officials and public representatives, the administration was able to avoid most of the damage.

The Collector explained that the people of the flooded areas have been moved to the rehabilitation centres and the people staying in the old dilapidated houses have been shifted to safer areas. He said that due to precautionary focus on electricity related accidents, no untoward incidents took place.

The Collector said that the details of the flood damage have been provided to the central team that came to the district for the purpose of this flood inspection. But the Collector said that the damaged roads, electricity poles, transformers etc. should be restored immediately. Collector Narayana Reddy advised the officials to take immediate action in each village panchayat wise to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid and Covid fever.

The Collector asked the local bodies and public representatives to create awareness among the public. Meanwhile, the officials of the respective departments explained to the members about the measures taken by the respective departments in the wake of heavy rains.

During the discussion on the health department, the members said that the private hospitals were collecting exorbitant bills and asked such people to be arrested.

MLC V Gangadhar Goud, ZP Chairman Vitthal Rao praised that Collector. Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr. Pratimaraj said that a special OP has been set up in Nizamabad District General Hospital from 4 pm to 6 pm in view of seasonal diseases.

ZP CEO Govind, district level officials of various departments, ZPTXs and MPPs of respective mandals participated in this meeting.