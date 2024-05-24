Chekkepally Mallesh is not a political murder - District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath told the media that the case of Chekepalli Mallesh's murder has been registered and the accused have been remanded in the suburb of Gantraupalli village in Peddakottapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.

Chikkepalli Mallesh was murdered on December 29, 2023 in the suburbs of Gantraupalli village. During the investigation in this case, Chikkepalli Naresh of the village confessed that his Brother in law Giri Guruvayya had planned and killed Mallaiah in the land dispute. According to the complaint of Chikkepally Mallesh's wife Nirmala, the investigation was completed and the accused were sent to remand.

SP Gaikwad said that the killing was only due to land dispute and old factions. He said that this murder has no political connection. Yesterday, some politicians held a press meet and said that Chikkepalli Mallesh's murder was done in a political context. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath disclosed the full details to the media that it is untrue.