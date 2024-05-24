Live
- I am in very good health, says Naveen
- Chekkepally Mallesh is not a political murder - District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Special Rudrabhishekah Pooja of Ujjain President to Lord Shiva in Vaddeman
- Compare the progress and not term: PM Modi on questions of equaling Nehru's record
- At an Illness to Wellness awareness session, experts warn undetected thyroid diseases can lead to major health complications
- Students from Hyderabad Participate in Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Roadshow; Want to Solve Environmental Issues
- Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) Students Excel at IndiaSkills Competition 2024
- Orb Energy Establishes its first 35MW (DC) Solar Park in Karnataka for SMEs
- Polycet test that ended peacefully
- Kollapur mangoes are well recognized in Delhi - Farmer Producer Organization
Just In
Chekkepally Mallesh is not a political murder - District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath told the media that the case of Chekepalli Mallesh's murder has been registered and the accused have been remanded in the suburb of Gantraupalli village in Peddakottapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath told the media that the case of Chekepalli Mallesh's murder has been registered and the accused have been remanded in the suburb of Gantraupalli village in Peddakottapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
Chikkepalli Mallesh was murdered on December 29, 2023 in the suburbs of Gantraupalli village. During the investigation in this case, Chikkepalli Naresh of the village confessed that his Brother in law Giri Guruvayya had planned and killed Mallaiah in the land dispute. According to the complaint of Chikkepally Mallesh's wife Nirmala, the investigation was completed and the accused were sent to remand.
SP Gaikwad said that the killing was only due to land dispute and old factions. He said that this murder has no political connection. Yesterday, some politicians held a press meet and said that Chikkepalli Mallesh's murder was done in a political context. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath disclosed the full details to the media that it is untrue.