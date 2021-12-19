Chevella: Congress takes up padayatra over price hike

Chevella: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's governments of robbing common people. He alleged that both BJP and TRS governments have looted Rs 32 lakh crore from common people in the last eight years.

He was addressing a massive public meeting at Chevella crossroads after completing a 10-km padayatra on Saturday. The padayatra was part of a nationwide 'Jana Jagran Abhiyan' by the Congress party against the rising inflation. The Congress leader said that under Congress rule, people used to buy bag full of essentials with pocket full of money. However, under the BJP and TRS governments, now people were struggling to buy even pocket full of essentials with bag full of money, he added. Revanth slammed CM KCR for not reducing VAT on the prices of petrol and diesel. KCR tried to downplay the rising inflation while the fact remains that not only essential commodities, but even liquor prices have increased multifold, which was paid by the people in the form of excise duty and other taxes, he noted. Revanth announced that the Congress party would continue its agitation until the BJP-TRS governments purchase every grain produced by the paddy farmers.

Earlier, AICC leader Digivijay Singh said that the Congress party was fighting for the poor people by raising voice against the increasing inflation. He said the prices of fuel and all essential commodities have increased manifold ever since BJP came to power. He alleged that Modi Govt was working only for the benefit of a few big industrialists while neglecting the welfare of common people. The Congress leaders started padayatra after performing special puja at Chilkur Balaji temple.

Telangana Congress political affairs committee convenor and former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir, Chevella congress leaders, Rangareddy district Congress president Challa Narsimha Reddy, Shadnagar congress leaders, Kadempalli Srinivas Goud, Veerlapalli Shankar, Dangu Srinivas Yadav and others participated in the pada yatra.