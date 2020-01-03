Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Chevella: Kale Yadaiah launches TS development works

Chevella: Kale Yadaiah launches TS development works
Highlights

As part of the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme, MLA Kale Yadaiah launched development works worth Rs 36.25 lakh at Ravulapalli Kalan.

Chevalla: As part of the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme, MLA Kale Yadaiah launched development works worth Rs 36.25 lakh at Ravulapalli Kalan.

The works are being taken up with the funds from RURBAN and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). Local MPP, ZPTC, MPTC, Sarpanch and other people's representatives were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top