Chevella: Kale Yadaiah launches TS development works

Chevalla: As part of the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme, MLA Kale Yadaiah launched development works worth Rs 36.25 lakh at Ravulapalli Kalan.

The works are being taken up with the funds from RURBAN and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). Local MPP, ZPTC, MPTC, Sarpanch and other people's representatives were present.

