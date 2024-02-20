Chevella Lok Sabha Segment: BJP sees two-fold jump in vote share since 2009

Rangareddy: Although the Bharatiya Janata Party has no legislative representation anywhere in Ranga Reddy district, especially in Chevella Lok Sabha segment, its vote share has increased significantly during the last 15 years. Statistics show that the party’s vote share increased nearly two-fold since 2009 in the segment.

Barring Vikarabad and Tandur constituencies in the segment, the party comparatively performed a way better than any other in the remaining four constituencies of Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella and Pargi during the last 15 years.

Statistics show the party’s vote share in Chevella LS segment rose from 10.4% in 2009 to 19% in the last Assembly elections.

The party’s most impressive performance comes from Maheshwaram constituency where its vote share shot up from 14.13% in 2009 to 32.45% in the last Assembly elections. Except, the Assembly and Parliament elections in 2014, the party has shown a significant rise in vote share, at least since 2018 in the constituency.

Similarly an upward trend is being witnessed in Rajendranagar where the BJP registered a 27.32% rise in vote share in the last elections from 13.73% in 2009. Barring a hiatus in 2014 the party fared arguably well since the 2018 elections.

While the BRS emerged as the mainstream regional political force with a public mandate shooting up from 0 % in 2009 to 40.7% in the last elections, the two political parties,TeluguDesam and YSRCP, have vanished from the political map of the Chevella segment in the last 15 years.

While the BJP comparatively fared well in five of the seven constituencies of the LS segment since 2009, statistics show that the graph of arch-rival AIMIM has dropped from 2.1 in 2009 to 1.5% in the last elections. Surprisingly, the Hyderabad- based party failed to secure a decisive mandate from Vikarabad and Tandur constituencies in the segment that have a significant Muslim voters.







