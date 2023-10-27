Live
Just In
Chevella Ravi Kumar joins BRS in presence of Harish Rao
Former TPCC Secretary Singireddy Somashekhar Reddy, AS Rao Nagar Corporator Singireddy Sirisha, Ravi Kumar Mudhiraj (Bithiri Satthi), and several Congress leaders and activists have joined the BRS party in the presence of Minister Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan. They were welcomed into the party with pink scarves.
During the event, Minister Harish Rao criticized the Congress party, stating that they are known for their empty words, gang politics, and creating unrest. He highlighted the need for strong leadership in the state and emphasized that the BRS party aims to provide effective governance.
Harish Rao mentioned the importance of action and delivering results rather than just making promises. He praised Chief Minister KCR for his efforts in developing both the IT industry and agriculture in Telangana. He also mentioned that under KCR's leadership, the state has been able to provide uninterrupted electricity and overcome drought and curfew situations.
Harish Rao referred to the support and appreciation received from actors like Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth, who have recognized the progress and development of Hyderabad. He expressed the BRS party's determination to win all constituencies in Hyderabad, including Uppal, Medchal, and Malkajgiri. The party aims to be the driving force behind the future development of the city.