Chevella: Won't stop our fight till KCR is dethroned says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chevella : Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his short visit to Hyderabad had drawn the battlelines for the ensuing elections in the state and at the Centre. "Keep your ears open and listen. We will not end our battle until you are ousted (from the power)," he said, asserting that the BJP will come to power both at the Centre and in Telangana.

Shah's speech was a perfect election speech devoid of theatrics. He accused the state government of being neck deep in corruption and alleged that the police force in the state and administration had become totally "politicised." KCR, Shah said, had changed the name of TRS to BRS only to divert the attention of the people and now he is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister.

The Union Home Minister said the Modi-led BJP government would be back in power with full majority at the Centre. Even in Telangana, the BJP is certain to win the required majority and form the government. "Show the trailer to KCR by voting for the BJP in Assembly polls before the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Alleging that the steering of the BRS government was in the hands of the Majlis, Shah said "Car" had become a tool in the hands of Majlis.

He said the BJP government after coming to power would not only send all those who indulged in corruption in the state to jail and will abolish the Muslim reservations in the allocation of two BHK houses.



He further said KCR was scared of celebrating Telangana Liberation Day because of the Majlis. He said if voted to power, the BJP government would celebrate the day at Parade Grounds. "Government should be for the people, not for the Majlis," he added.

Shah said that before the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Congress-led UPA government had given only Rs 30,000 crore to Telangana while the BJP in 2023 budget allocated Rs 1.20 lakh crore. Lashing out at the state government for not conducting even a single examination properly, Shah said that SSC and TSPSC question paper leakages had ruined the lives of students and the unemployed.

Such a government has no right to continue in power and the young and unemployed should teach the BRS a lesson in the elections, he added. He also demanded a probe into the "scam" by a sitting judge.