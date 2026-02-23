Chief Minister inspects Devadula Project

Hanumakonda: TheChief Minister Revanth Reddy was accorded a grand welcome on Sunday when he arrived by helicopter at the Tupakulagudem Sammakka Sagar Project in Kannayigudem mandal of Mulugu district to review the progress of the Devadula Project.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister T. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Mahabubabad Member of Parliament Porika Balaram Naik.

Upon arrival at the project site, the delegation was warmly received by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Danam Nagender, MLAs Tellam Venkata Rao and Gandra Satyanarayana, District Collector Divakar T.S., Superintendent of Police Sudheer Ramnath Kekan and ITDA Project Officer Chitra Mishra. The leaders and officials presented bouquets to the Chief Minister and extended a cordial reception, marking the occasion with a grand welcome.