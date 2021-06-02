Chief Minister KCR Wishes Telangana Governor Tamilisai On Her Birthday

Telangana: KCR who met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, also wished her as today is Tamilisai's birthday too. Thus, he gave her a bouquet and wished her. The Governor-CM then discussed various issues about the state. On this occasion, KCR informed the Governor about the steps being taken by the state government in controlling the Covid-19. In the morning, the Governor celebrated the Telangana State Formation Day and wished the people of Telangana. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations were held in grandeur style at Raj Bhavan today.

On this occasion, Governor Tamilisai cut the cake and also felicitated police officers, doctors, military officers, IRCS & NGOs for their exemplary services during COVID19. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior officials were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are wishing Tamilsai Soundarajan on the occasion of her birthday.





Very fortunate to receive Birthday wishes from our most respected Hon'ble Prime Minister of India ..

Your kind message amidst your busy schedule, gives me new energy to work more and more for the nation on the path of your visionary steps for mother India free from Corona soon. pic.twitter.com/qNd8MMRsMb — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 2, 2021





This tweet reads, "Very fortunate to receive Birthday wishes from our most respected Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. Your kind message amidst your busy schedule, gives me new energy to work more and more for the nation on the path of your visionary steps for mother India free from Corona soon."



Kalvakuntla Kavita

Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Governor of Telangana @DrTamilisaiGuv garu. May Lord be with you on your special day and all the other years ahead. pic.twitter.com/vHDX3Ew66v — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) June 2, 2021

Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan - Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Dr. (smt.) tamilisai soundararajan @DrTamilisaiGuv

I along with people of Andhra Pradesh extend my heartiest felicitations & warm greetings on your birthday.

May Lord Jagannath & Lord Venkateswara bless you with good health, Happiness & many more years in service of people. pic.twitter.com/KQ5buI3xc6 — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) June 2, 2021

MK Stalin – Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu





CM Sri KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan today. Wished her long and healthy life. Hon'ble Governor conveyed wishes to Hon'ble CM on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day.#TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/9waWIRLaIb — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2021

In this post, KCR is seen presenting a bouquet to the Governor.

celebrated #Telangana State Formation Day at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad.

On the occasion felicitated police officers, doctors, military officers, IRCS & NGOs for their exemplary services during #COVID19.

Shri Anjani Kumar, IPS @CPHydCity

Shri Mahesh Bhagawat IPS @RachakondaCop 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Tj425SkgI6 — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 2, 2021

Governor celebrating the Telangana Formation Day at Raj Bhavan.

Shri VC.Sajjanar, IPS @cpcybd

Maj Gen Alok Joshi GOC,

Brig Inderdeep Singh Bhalla , VSM ,Dy GOC,

Dr. M. Raja Rao, Spdt Gandhi Hospital,

Dr. G. Rajendranath Spdt Dist King Koti Hospital,

Dr. Mahaboob Khan Spdt, Govt hospital,Dr. K Pitchi Reddy ,Director Red Cross 1/3... pic.twitter.com/H6E4pvL4ee — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 2, 2021





Dr. Ramadugu Sameera & Members of Haryana Nagrik Sangh,

& International Association of Human Values (IAHV). pic.twitter.com/jKn0ZwPQFl — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 2, 2021

Governer Tamilisai with Dr. Ramadugu Sameera & Members of Haryana Nagrik Sangh & International Association of Human Values (IAHV).