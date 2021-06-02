Chief Minister KCR Wishes Telangana Governor Tamilisai On Her Birthday
KCR who met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, also wished her as today is Tamilisai's birthday too.
Telangana: KCR who met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, also wished her as today is Tamilisai's birthday too. Thus, he gave her a bouquet and wished her. The Governor-CM then discussed various issues about the state. On this occasion, KCR informed the Governor about the steps being taken by the state government in controlling the Covid-19. In the morning, the Governor celebrated the Telangana State Formation Day and wished the people of Telangana. Meanwhile, the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations were held in grandeur style at Raj Bhavan today.
On this occasion, Governor Tamilisai cut the cake and also felicitated police officers, doctors, military officers, IRCS & NGOs for their exemplary services during COVID19. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior officials were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, many celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are wishing Tamilsai Soundarajan on the occasion of her birthday.
This tweet reads, "Very fortunate to receive Birthday wishes from our most respected Hon'ble Prime Minister of India. Your kind message amidst your busy schedule, gives me new energy to work more and more for the nation on the path of your visionary steps for mother India free from Corona soon."
In this post, KCR is seen presenting a bouquet to the Governor.
Governor celebrating the Telangana Formation Day at Raj Bhavan.
Governer Tamilisai with Dr. Ramadugu Sameera & Members of Haryana Nagrik Sangh & International Association of Human Values (IAHV).