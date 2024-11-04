Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Calls for BC Commission

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed the need to take necessary precautions to avoid legal issues concerning Backward Class (BC) reservations in local bodies. He instructed officials to take immediate action to establish a Dedicated BC Commission.

During a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, discussions took place with ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Damodara Rajanarsimha, and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, focusing on various legal aspects related to caste enumeration. The Chief Minister referred to recent Supreme Court and High Court rulings, stressing the importance of following these judgments to prevent any future legal complications.

In light of the social, economic, educational, employment, and caste survey set to begin on the 6th of this month, he underscored the necessity of adhering to court decisions. He directed officials to issue relevant orders by tomorrow regarding the establishment of the BC Commission.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government would not tolerate any complacency in crucial matters and insisted on transparency in handling local body reservations. He expressed optimism that these measures would facilitate the reservation process and avert any potential issues in the future.