Chief Minister’s Cup to Encourage Athletes – Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool : On Friday, Nagarkurnool town hosted the prestigious Chief Minister’s Cup torch rally, initiated by the Telangana State Government to encourage sports. The torch rally was warmly received by District Collector Badavath Santosh at the Zilla Parishad High School premises. The rally continued from Zilla Parishad High School to Little Flower High School, with Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, around 600 students, athletes, and district officials participating.

Collector Santosh emphasized that the state government is committed to promoting sports, aiming to develop athletes from rural levels to district, state, and national levels through this initiative. He mentioned that the event is focused on identifying and nurturing rural youth, providing them with the necessary facilities to build a promising future.

He explained that participating in sports not only strengthens physical health but also promotes mental well-being. The CM Cup aims to discover talented athletes from remote areas and help them reach state, national, and even global recognition.

The Collector highlighted the government’s strong focus on sports, encouraging students to excel not only academically but also in sports. He called for creating widespread awareness about the CM Cup, ensuring maximum participation from both urban and rural areas.



The event saw participation from the District Youth and Sports Officer Sitaram, physical education teachers from various schools, senior athletes, public representatives, and sports association members.



























