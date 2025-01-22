Chief Ministers Participate in Strategic Dialogue at Davos

In a significant development for India's presence on the global stage, three prominent Chief Ministers—Nara Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Revanth Reddy of Telangana, and Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra—participated in the prestigious Country Strategic Dialogue at Davos.

The meeting, held as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF), provided a platform for state leaders to present their developmental priorities and attract international investments. Each leader highlighted their respective state's strengths and outlined strategies to address global challenges like sustainable development, technological advancements, and economic growth.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized his state's initiatives in fostering industrial growth and digital transformation, projecting Andhra Pradesh as a hub for innovation and technology. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy showcased Telangana's commitment to becoming an industrial powerhouse while maintaining a focus on green energy and sustainability. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's progress in infrastructure and its pivotal role in India's financial ecosystem.

The dialogue was an excellent opportunity for Indian states to collaborate and learn from global practices while forging partnerships with international stakeholders. The leaders' active engagement underscored India's efforts to enhance its role in shaping global economic policies. This strategic gathering at Davos is expected to boost investments, promote innovation, and set the tone for India's sustained growth trajectory in the years to come.



