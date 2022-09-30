Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar releases book on Telangana's history, culture and movements

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar released a book on Telangana's history, culture and movements at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

He noted that there is a need for research-oriented books comparing the State with the past. The historic events described in the book are a testimony to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's observation that every nook and corner of Telangana State has a historical background.

Somesh Kumar congratulated the authors Professor A Satyanarayana and D Satyanarayana for their analytical views and study of Telangana's medieval and pre-medieval periods. The book will be useful for the students appearing for competitive exams, he added.