Child rights activist Achyuta Rao dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad

Achyuta Rao, founder of Balala Hakkula Sangam succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday while undergoing treatment here at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Earlier, Rao had served as the member of State Committee for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR).

Rao had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was admitted to the hospital in Malakpet on July 15. Besides diabetes, Rao is also learned to have been suffering from other ailments, it is learned.

According to a family member, Achyuta Rao was on ventilator support for the last few days and the doctors already informed about the risk as he was suffering from other ailments such as lung infection and diabetes. Achyuta Rao is survived by his wife Anuradha Rao and son Aditya Rao, who also tested positive for coronavirus and are under home isolation.

He raised several issues related to child rights and even moved to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the High Court in some cases. He also actively involved in protecting child rights and was against child marriages.

Balala Hakkula Sangam which was founded in 1985 works against child marriage, child sexual abuse and child labour.