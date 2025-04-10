Children are responsible for taking care of their parents

Bibinagar ( Yadadri-Bhongir): Children have the responsibility of taking care of their parents without neglecting their well-being, said Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy. On Wednesday, he, along with Bhuvanagiri MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, inaugurated a shelter home for the elderly built with donor support at the Bibinagar

Speaking on the occasion, Gutta emphasized the importance of creating awareness about laws meant for the welfare of senior citizens and making proper use of them. He said the state government has increased the coverage of Aarogyasri to 10 lakhs for the welfare of the elderly and is considering providing health insurance to everyone in place of the CM Relief Fund. This would help alleviate fears among those who consider their parents a burden, he said. He also mentioned that there was a serious discussion in the Legislative Assembly and Council on how to support family members in distress. The government is currently providing pensions to 40 lakh senior citizens in the state, and it is taking steps to benefit people of all sections.

Later, MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy said that the elderly should stay mentally strong. He promised to make efforts to set up a park for senior citizens.

The event was attended by RDO Krishna Reddy, former ZPTC member Goli Praneetha Pingal Reddy, PACS Chairman Srinivas Reddy, Elderly Shelter Building Committee President Kasula Satyanarayana Goud, General Secretary Linga Reddy, Treasurer Somayya, Vice Presidents Agamayya Goud and Erra Manohar, among others.