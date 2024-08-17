Children Tie Rakhis to Collector Badawat Santosh

Nagarkurnool: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, children from Shri Saraswati Shishu Mandir School tied Rakhis to District Collector Badawat Santosh in his chamber.

The students also tied Rakhis to officials from various departments. Collector Santosh spent some time interacting warmly with the children, inquiring about their studies and encouraging them. He extended heartfelt Raksha Bandhan greetings to all the women of the district. In his address, the Collector highlighted that Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the bond between brothers and sisters.

Children Tie Rakhis to Collector Badawat SantoshHe emphasized the importance of every brother supporting their sisters in achieving economic and social empowerment. He encouraged everyone to celebrate the festival as a sign of unity among loved ones. The event was attended by Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi, DEO Govindarajulu, Saraswati Shishu Mandir School Principal Prasanna Lakshmi, teachers, and students.

