Chinese firm worked for 15 months on Hyderabad's Statue of 'Equality'

People seem to wonder how the gigantic statue of Saint Ramanuja Chary has been made as it needs a lot of effort and struggle. And the 216-feet tall statue of Saint Ramanuja Chary (Statue of Equality) which has been unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also involved in a lot of man power and artistic work. With the determination of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and working style of China's Aerosun corporaton.

A plan had been made on the installation of Saint Ramanuja Chary statue in 2013 and put forward in 2014. It is learned that Chinna Jeeyar Swamy got 14 different samples of statue prepared of which three were selected. The three variations of the idol were merged to one which was sent to Bengaluru for 3D scanning. After the object file got readied, the soft file has been prepared by various softwares. However, experts has spent 22 days, working for about 18 to 19 hours to get the final result. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy also spent for about 3-4 hours giving directions to the team on the improvements to be made on the statue incorporating Shilpa Shastra and agama. When the final draft is made, the order was given to China's Aerosun corporation.

The company was given order in 2015. Casting works were carried out in China and the statue was brought here in 1,600 pieces and about 70 members from Aerosun Corporation flew down to the project site to help assemble it. The installation took place in 2017-18, taking about 15 months. The contract with the Chinese company was signed by Jupally, chairman of My Home Group of Industries, on behalf of Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi organisers. The statue comprises of 83 per cent copper and remaining include Silver, Gold, Zinc and Titanium. Around Rs 135 crore has been spent on the statue.