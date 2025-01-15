Live
Just In
Chinese Manja Injures Devotees at Yadagirigutta
Yadagirigutta witnessed a distressing incident as sharp Chinese manja caused injuries to a couple traveling on a bike. The couple, who were devotees visiting the temple town, fell off their bike after getting entangled in the manja.
The husband sustained injuries to his neck, while the wife suffered a severe head injury in the mishap. Locals quickly came to their aid, rushing the injured couple to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident has raised concerns over the continued use of Chinese manja, a banned material known for its sharpness and hazardous nature, especially during kite-flying activities. Authorities are being urged to strictly enforce the ban to prevent such accidents in the future. The injuries have left devotees and residents alarmed, demanding immediate action to ensure public safety in the area.