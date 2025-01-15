  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Chinese Manja Injures Devotees at Yadagirigutta

Chinese Manja Injures Devotees at Yadagirigutta
x
Highlights

Yadagirigutta witnessed a distressing incident as sharp Chinese manja caused injuries to a couple traveling on a bike. The couple, who were devotees...

Yadagirigutta witnessed a distressing incident as sharp Chinese manja caused injuries to a couple traveling on a bike. The couple, who were devotees visiting the temple town, fell off their bike after getting entangled in the manja.

The husband sustained injuries to his neck, while the wife suffered a severe head injury in the mishap. Locals quickly came to their aid, rushing the injured couple to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the continued use of Chinese manja, a banned material known for its sharpness and hazardous nature, especially during kite-flying activities. Authorities are being urged to strictly enforce the ban to prevent such accidents in the future. The injuries have left devotees and residents alarmed, demanding immediate action to ensure public safety in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick