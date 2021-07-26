Choutuppal: Ruckus marks ration cards programme

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir: Ruckus took place during the distribution of food security cards at a programme held at a private function hall in Choutuppal in Yadadri –Bhongir district

Local MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy questioned the Minister Jagadish Reddy on organising government programmes without intimating him. The minister contended that he had informed about the programme to the MLA and the authorities concerned.Party workers of both Congress and TRS raised slogans. ZP Chairman ASandeep Reddy intervened and held off the MLA who tried to snatch the mike from the minister.

Expressing his concern over violation of protocols and not sanctioning funds for the development of his constituency for the past two-and-a-half years, Rajagopal Reddy boycotted the programme. Expressing his agony over the government's stepmotherly attitude towards Munugodu constituency, he, along with party leaders and workers, conducted a protest on the NH-65.

Speaking to media, Rajagopal said excluding him, the ruling TRS party bought off Congress MLAs in erstwhile Nalgonda district and was not sanctioning a single rupee for the development of Munugodu constituency as it is won by the Congress.

He demanded that the CM keep politics aside and provide sufficient funds for the development of his constituency. Otherwise, he would intensify his agitation, he warned. He criticised that the Congress party carved out Telangana but TRS leaders were claiming credit and enjoying power.

The Minister, meanwhile, launched the food security cards distributionprogrammes in Suryapet, Nalgonda and at Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Speaking on this occasion, he stated that as many as 26,702 new ration cards would be distributed to the poor from July 26 to 30 in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, and added that all eligible people would get rations from the month of August.

He criticised Rajagopal Reddy's behaviour and described the protest as a political gimmick to hide their mistakes. He warned that Komatireddy brothers would land in jailif the government reacted strongly.He camedown heavily on the opposition parties for making baseless comments on Dalit Bandhu and in respect of the Center's gazette on Krishna and Godavari irrigation projects.