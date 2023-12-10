  • Menu
Choutuppal social worker to attend UNESCO meet in Paris

In a remarkable feat Bolloju Shyamkumar, a resident of Choutuppal town in the Yadadri-Bhongir district, has been extended a prestigious honour.

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): In a remarkable feat Bolloju Shyamkumar, a resident of Choutuppal town in the Yadadri-Bhongir district, has been extended a prestigious honour. The young social activist has been invited to participate in an international conference on the Right to Education Act, organised by UNESCO in Paris scheduled for the 14th of this month. The conference, aimed at addressing and reshaping global child labour systems while strengthening the

education sector, is expected to draw participants from around the world. Shyamkumar’s journey in social service began a year and a half ago when he established the HRC RTI (HRC Right to Information Trust). The trust focuses on providing heart operations for children, medical services for the underprivileged, and actively works towards the eradication of child labour. In addition, the trust identifies child laborers and beggars, facilitating their enrollment in government care centres.

