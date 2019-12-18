Christmas celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Christmas eve is celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Raj Bhavan here today. All the staff members and their family and children participated in large number.

Retired IPS officer Aruna Bahuguna, retired IAS officers Rachel Chatterjee and Dr. Daphne Rebello and others for actively took part in this Christmas party and sang carols in praise of Lord Jesus.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Jesus Christ taught us peace, harmony and universal brotherhood and that is what all of us need to observe apart from singing about the praise of Lord. Governor has appreciated the participants who sang the carols praising the Christ ushering the festivities relating to Christmas and New Year. She said the Christmas evening in the Rajbhavan should become a permanent feature in future.