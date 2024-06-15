Chugh, Bandi discuss ways to bolster BJP in TG

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday called on BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is the party in-charge of Telangana, and discussed the current situation in Telengana after the outcome of the Lok Sabha results. Chugh said after the BJP registered an impressive increase in the vote bank in Telangana by winning four Lok Sabha seats, there was a new upsurge in favour of the BJP in Telengana.

Both leaders held a meeting for more than half an hour and discussed ways to increase the strength of the BJP in the state. Chugh said as the BJP vote share has increased to 35 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections and it was a clear mandate on the welfare and development schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chugh said the election results reflect the people’s disappointment with the Congress party which lost credibility in just five months. “The BRS is decimated and the Congress is on the back foot, signalling a clear way for the BJP in Telangana in the days to come’, said Chugh.