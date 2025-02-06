Live
CI cautions against underage driving
Kalvakurthy: Under the leadership of the Swami Vivekananda Seva Brunda, Kalvakurthy town observed National Road Safety Month with awareness programmes conducted in several schools. The focus was on educating students about the dangers of minors taking vehicles to school.
Seva Brunda president Shiva Kumar expressed concern that minors were often taking two-wheelers to school instead of bicycles, saying this would put them at risk of accidents. He emphasised the need to avoid such risky behavior and advised parents not to give vehicles to their children to take to school.
Following this, a poster unveiling ceremony was conducted at Kalvakurthy Police Station by Circle Inspector Nagarjuna. CI Nagarjuna further warned that minors who take vehicles to school will face penalties. He urged parents to be cautious with their children’s safety, as accidents can ruin their promising futures.
The event was attended by Seva Brunda members Lakshmi Narasimha, Ajay, Praveen, Sai, Honorary Presidents Durga Prasad and Ravigaud, along with students and teachers.