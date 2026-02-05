CIFA showcases sustainable fish farming innovations to TG media

Hyderabad: A media delegation from Telangana, led by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), visited the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, on the third day of their official tour to Odisha.

The Director of CIFA, Dr Pramod Kumar Sahu, welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the institute’s mandate, key research initiatives, and its significant contribution to the development of freshwater aquaculture in the country.

During the interaction, scientists of the institute shared insights on advancements in disease-resistant fish breeding, genetic improvement programmes, and sustainable aquaculture practices. The media representatives also participated in a guided field visit, where they observed the complete process of fish breeding and rearing.

The delegation visited various facilities of the institute, including the biofloc unit, ornamental fish hatchery complex, and air-breathing fish hatchery complex. Scientists highlighted modern hatchery management practices, low-water-use aquaculture systems, and livelihood-oriented technologies.

Special emphasis was laid on the biofloc system and its role in improving fish health, reducing feed costs, and enhancing productivity for farmers.

Operating under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), CIFA plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable aquaculture through capacity building, field demonstrations, and technology transfer, thereby contributing to farmers’ income enhancement and nutritional security.

The visit programme was successfully coordinated by Dr JK Sundaray, Head, FGB Division, and Dr PC Das, Head, APE Division.

Media representatives appreciated the scientific efforts of CIFA and noted that such interactions help strengthen the linkage between research institutions and the public.