Citizenship Amendment Act protects country: Ex-MLC Mohan Reddy in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Ex-MLC B Mohan Reddy said that the country would be protected by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which could prevent intruders from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.



Speaking at a BJP Retired Employees Union meeting in Nizamabad on Monday, Mohan Reddy felt that we should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He urged various political parties and other factions not to provoke the sentiments of the majority. The Jihadi massacre is to be suppressed with an iron hand, he observed and alleged that all those, who rally against the CAA, are traitors.

The ex-MLC said that the PRC should be implemented for the government employees in Telangana. He alleged that the TRS government is robbing employees. He demanded that the retirement age should be increased and vacancies should be filled. recruited.