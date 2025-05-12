Live
- Avoid highly leveraged short positions
- If India has 10 Abdul Kalams, we can nail R&D
- Excise dept raids farmhouse, seizes liquor worth Rs 4L
- YSRCP stages blind-fold protest
- Roar of Indian forces heard even in Rawalpindi
- Rajnath opens BrahMos missile plant in Lucknow
- Celina Jaitly’s heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
- Online applications for admissions in TTD Jr colleges from May 15
- ‘Naya Uttar Pradesh’ is reaching new milestones: Yogi
- Nation salutes Agniveer Naik
CITU calls for nationwide strike on May 20
Kagaznagar: The CITU District Committee meeting was held on Sunday in Kagaznagar town under the chairmanship of J Rajender. On this occasion, the...
Kagaznagar: The CITU District Committee meeting was held on Sunday in Kagaznagar town under the chairmanship of J Rajender. On this occasion, the poster for the May 20 nationwide general strike was unveiled.
Speaking at the event, CITU District General Secretary Munjam Srinivas called upon workers from all sectors to actively participate in and make the strike a grand success. He stated that the strike was being organised to protest the anti-labour policies of the Central government and to demand the repeal of the new labour codes.
He criticised the BJP-led central government for repealing 29 hard-won labour laws in favour of introducing four new labour codes, which he claimed deceive and harm workers while benefiting corporate interests. He further alleged that since Prime Minister Modi came to power, corporate entities have received loan waivers amounting to Rs 16.35 lakh crore. Also present at the meeting were CITU District President J Rajender, Vice Presidents Srikant and R. Triveni, Assistant Secretaries Shankar and Krishnamachari, among others.