CITU finds fault with centre over burden on motorists

CITU district president P Shankar Rao said that it is a shame to invite tenders to tie up the process of issuing fitness and break certificates to big companies district wise.

He said that the central government's directives and the state government's capitulation are controversial as they have increased the fees to be paid for issuance of fitness certificates, which will result in an additional burden of Rs 1000 crores on the motorists.

He said that already Motor Vehicle Tax, Green Tax, Toll Tax are hitting the transport sector with huge penalties for motorists. Now increasing the toll from 700 to 15,000 rupees in the name of fitness is outrageous as this burden falls on all the one crore 46 lakh motorists of the state every year.

So far fitness certificates are not required for 2 wheelers, own cars and other non-transport vehicles. But bringing all the vehicles including 2 wheelers under the scope of fitness certificates is evil Divya Chakra Vehicles 800 to 1900 for auto vehicles 700 to 5300 for cars other light vehicles 1800 to 9300 for medium vehicles 1800 to 12,000 for heavy vehicles 1800 to 15 thousand.

He said that there is a risk that private companies will charge multiple times more than the fees fixed by the government. The whole process of fitness certificates is being done by private companies in the name of automatic testing station.

Tenders were filed under Benami names. Authority contrary to rules