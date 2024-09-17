City abuzz with immersion

Hyderabad: The city abuzz with Ganesh immersion. Lanes of Hussain Sagar has come into festive spirit.



Khairatabad Ganesh Shobhayatra started 6 am ,Shobhayatra is expected to be completed by 2 pm in the afternoon. The Ganesh Utsava Samiti left for immersion at Hussain Sagar early in the morning after completing the pre-immersion pujas. Around 5 thousand idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar before 7 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile tied security has been arranged with thousands of policemen in Hyderabad for the immersion. Around 25,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city.

In the wake of the immersion of Ganesh idols, traffic police have imposed restrictions in many areas of Hyderabad. Traffic restrictions will be in place for general motorists on the roads where Ganesh Nimajjanam Shobhayatras take place. The traffic police imposed restrictions from 6 am on Tuesday to 10 pm on Wednesday.