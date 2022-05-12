City buses rolled out in Nizamabad after 30 years

Nizamabad: City buses were rolled out in the city after a gap of about 30 years. TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan inaugurated new city buses on Wednesday.

Nizamabad Urban legislator Begala Ganesh Gupta and ZP Chairman D Vithal also attended the inaugural event. Speaking on the occasion, Bajireddy Govardhan said that people should use RTC buses for safe travel. The MLA said he was hopeful that the use of city buses would help control traffic in the city.

He said the Central government increased petrol and diesel prices so much that people cannot not afford to travel in their own vehicles and, therefore, have to travel in these RTC vehicles. He said launching of the city buses in Nizamabad city would be beneficial for conservation of the environment. The RTC Chairman extended his best wishes to the people of the district on the occasion.

He recalled that an attempt was made to run buses in the city 30 years ago but they were canceled as people were not using them. Govardhan said he was happy to launch buses under the auspices of the RTC in Nizamabad city again after 30 years.

He wished all the people of Nizamabad city to continue their safe journeys in the city buses launched by the RTC. Govardhan said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would give Rs 1,500 crore to the company in the budget every year.

The bus stand in Nizamabad city is cramped and inadequate as buses from different States are plying in the city, he said and added that arrangements are being made for a new bus stand in the city soon with the blessings of the Chief Minster.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Vithal Rao, City Mayor Neetu Kiran, RTC DM Ushadevi, DCMS Chairman Sambari Mohan, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Additional Collector Chitra Mishra, DCO Venkataramana, TRS leaders Tariq Ansari, city corporators and ZPTCs and MPTCs were present on the occasion. Sarpanches, RTC RM and DVM, DM, company staff and others were present on the occasion.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to build a new bus stand in Nizamabad city soon to cater to the needs of the people.